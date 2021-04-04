MNS asks its workers to support Maharashtra's decisions on Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Maha can't afford to lose oil refinery project: Raj to Uddhav
Maharashtra CM managed to fight state's Covid situation well: Sanjay Raut
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
MVA govt 'most confused' on all fronts, says Maharashtra BJP chief
Uddhav govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: Maharashtra BJP chief
-
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
(MNS) on Sunday asked the party workers to support the decisions that will be taken by the government to tackle the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The statement from the party comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called up MNS president Raj Thackeray and sought his cooperation if the government was compelled to impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
"Please cooperate with the government agencies and follow all the directives of the government," the party said in a tweet.
It also mentioned that the chief Minister spoke to Raj Thackeray over phone.
The chief minister has been holding meetings with different stakeholders, including industrialists and members of entertainment industry, to discuss ways to bring down the number of coronavirus cases.
Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, who took part in the meeting with the CM, later tweeted, "Maharashtra situation getting grim with possible shortage of beds, oxygen and doctors. Not in favour oflockdown, but a limited lockdown may be last resort. Vaccination drive, 24x7 masks a must or penalty. Workers not be inconvenienced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU