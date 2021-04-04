Odisha reports 471 new coronavirus cases, 1 more fatality in last 24 hours

Odisha's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 3,42,695 on Sunday as 471 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,922, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 278 were reported from quarantine centres and 193 detected during contact tracing.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 85, followed by Kalahandi (50), Nuapada (42) and Khurda (40).

The new fatality was reported from Khurda district, the official said.

now has 3,085 active cases, and 3,37,635 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Khurda district comprising the state capital Bhubaneswar has so far accounted for the highest number of deaths at 341, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 91.59 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 29,281 on Saturday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.74 per cent.

The government had announced that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed in 10 districts - Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri - from April 5.

The Kalahandi district administration has declared Chilchila village in Dharamgarh block as a containment zone after six people from there tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Jharsuguda district administration has also declared eight places as micro containment zones.

