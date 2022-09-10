JUST IN
Delhi LG ask officials to develop wetland system for sewage water treatment
Rivers Krishna, Penna in Andhra continue to overflow amid continuing rain
Delhi: Metro to remain suspended between Qutab Minar, Sultanpur tomorrow
Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 3,501 crore relief for rain-affected farmers
India's rice exports may fall by 4-5 million tonnes post ban, 20% duty
Archaeologist B B Lal passes away at 101 years, PM Modi pays tribute
Moosewala murder case: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested
Needs to build resilience in people living in coastal areas: Union minister
Indian telcos to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infra by 2025, says GSMA
Woman missing, 28 villages inundated after cloudburst in Uttarakhand
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Tamil Nadu: Revised power tariff comes into effect despite opposition
Institutions need to produce more students to meet development goals: FM
Business Standard

Mobile gaming application case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata

ED has carried out search operations at six locations here with respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Mobile gaming market | raid

ANI  General News 

Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at six locations here with respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application.

During the search operation, the ED said, it was noticed that the entities linked to the case were using dummy accounts.

"So far, huge cash (more than Rs 7 Crore) has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the ED said.

The raids are continued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case was registered on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) in February 15 last year at Park Street Police Station in Kolkata against one Aamir Khan and others based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.Amir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, the ED said.

During the initial period, the agency said, the users were rewarded with the commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free.

"This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders," the probe agency said.

It said after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the App, was stopped, at one or the other pretext such as system upgradation, an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

"Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the App servers and only then the users understood the ploy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 19:59 IST

`
.