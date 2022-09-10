Delhi: Metro to remain suspended between Qutab Minar, Sultanpur tomorrow

The Metro on Saturday informed that train services between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur stations will not be available on Sunday morning for one hour due to maintenance work.

Metro Rail Corporation tweeted "Service Update. Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)."

However, trains will be available from Qutub Minar for going towards Samaypur Badli during this period. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur.

"During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub for going towards Samaypur Badli. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur," added metro in another tweet.

On July 24, the Delhi Metro suspended services between Green Park and Qutab Minar due to track maintenance work.

