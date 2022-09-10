Rivers Krishna, Penna in Andhra continue to overflow amid continuing rain

Rivers Krishna and Penna continued their full flow in as rains have not stopped, keeping the official machinery on its toes.

The flood touched 4.43-lakh cusecs mark at Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna at Vijayawada on Saturday afternoon, but remained steady, with the first warning signal in place. The Somasila reservoir on river Penna in SPS Nellore district, too, received bountiful water, filling it up to 91.40 per cent of full reservoir-level. While the inflow was recorded at 44,493 cusecs, the outflow was 50,745, according to Water Resources Information Management System data. The discharge from Gandikota reservoir in YSR Kadapa district crossed 35,000 cusecs and from Mylavaram 37,556 cusecs. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, the flood flow was less at Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna with reduced inflows from upstream. With a discharge of 4.50 lakh cusecs at Srisailam, the flow into the downstream Nagarjuna Sagar increased to 3.93 lakh cusecs by the evening. Further down, the Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala reservoir, too, received 3.92 lakh cusecs of water but the outflow has been regulated to 3.41 lakh cusecs as a flood cushion of 9.77 thousand million cubic feet remained.

