Kerala HC quashes unlawful assembly, rioting case against Pinarayi Vijayan
Centre to soon waive compensation cess on coal gasification: Report
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes near Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place 65km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28 am with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 10:48 IST

