Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes near Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

An of magnitude 4.8 occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The took place 65km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28 am with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58.

The depth of the was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.

