Moderate rain in Mumbai & neighbouring areas; IMD predicts more showers

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
North to western India to get scattered rainfall during next five days: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD
-
Light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, and there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the city, civic officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places, they said.
The island city (south Mumbai) recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively, an official said.
There was no water-logging anywhere in the city, hence no public bus service was diverted, officials said.
The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were also running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU