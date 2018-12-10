JUST IN
Modi, Amit Shah to attend BJP govt's first anniversary function in Himachal

The exact venue for the function is yet to be finalised

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leaders will attend a rally in Dharamshala to celebrate the completion of one year of the BJP government in Himachal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday.

Thakur said Modi has accepted a request made by the state government to be the chief guest at the function which will be held in on December 27. The exact venue for the function is yet to be finalised, he added.

The CM, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, visited the probable venues of the rally.

Thousands of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the state government will participate in the rally, he said, adding that an exhibition showcasing achievements of the state government would also be installed on this occasion.
