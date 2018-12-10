Year-end 2018: Taimur among this year's top 10 Indian newsmakers on Yahoo

#1 Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was once again the top newsmaker in India in the year 2018, according to the Yahoo Year in Review list. Modi has featured at the top of the list for at least a couple of years now.
#2 Rahul Gandhi
Modi is followed this year by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In 2017, Rahul Gandhi was in the 4th spot for Yahoo's Top 10 Political Newsmakers of 2017.
#3 Dipak Misra
Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra wrote his way into the list with third position after landmark verdicts on triple talaq and Article 377, among others, Yahoo said.
#4 Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya is ranked 4th in the yahoo list. The Indian businessman is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 90 billion.
#5 Nirav Modi
Nirav Modi is placed 5th in Yahoo's Top Newsmakers of 2018. The Fugitive diamantaire is a key accused in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case and has fled the country.
#6 MJ Akbar
M J Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs after allegations of sexual harassment, also featured on the list at number 6.
#7 MS Dhoni
Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan in 2018. He is ranked 7th in the yahoo list. After a long wait of six years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy 2018 went to Dhoni led-Chennai Super Kings.
#8 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
The excitement surrounding Bollywood's biggest wedding ensured actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were 'couple' newsmakers.
#9 Priya Prakash Varrier
Also joining the list was actress Priya Prakash Varrier, whose wink in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love "almost broke the Internet", the statement by Yahoo said.
#10 Taimur Ali Khan
At under two years, Taimur Ali Khan was youngest entrant to this list -- the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan boasts a formidable following online!
