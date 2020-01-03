JUST IN
Former Karnataka CMs hit out at PM Narendra Modi over state visit
Business Standard

Modi disburses Rs 12,000 cr to 60 mn farmers under PM Kisan Samman Yojana

Modi said at a function in Tumakuru where he disbursed Rs 12,000 crore to 60 million beneficiaries under the government scheme in one go.

Press Trust of India 

agriculture, farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed states, which have not enrolled with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY), saying that such petty politics has done great damage to the farming community. "I expect they will at least become a part of it this year," Modi said at a function in Tumakuru where he disbursed Rs 12,000 crore to 60 million beneficiaries under the government scheme in one go.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 02:18 IST

