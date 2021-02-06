Modi govt allocated 438% more budget to agri compared to UPA: Giriraj

-
ALSO READ
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi in Kolkata for Bose's birth anniversary, to also visit Assam
Strong India following Netaji's footsteps, from LOC to LAC: Modi in Kolkata
Global challenge of Covid has given scope to innovate, says PM Modi
PM Modi visits National Library in Kolkata, pays floral tribute to Netaji
-
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the budgetary allocation made by the Modi government for the agriculture sector during 2014-2020 was 438 per cent more than what it was during the previous UPA rule.
He also accused the Leftists and the "tukde-tukde gang" of defaming the Modi government's achievements in the farm sector.
The Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was speaking to reporters here.
"I want to stress on the budget (allocation) for the agriculture sector. The budget allocation for agriculture was Rs 88,811 crore between 2009 and 2014, which was increased to Rs 4,87,238 crore between 2014 and 2020, registering a growth of 438 per cent," he said.
"The Leftists and the 'tukde-tukde gang' are defaming the achievements of the Modi-led government in the farm sector," he alleged.
He said the agriculture credit during 2013-14 was Rs seven lakh crore, which has gone up to Rs 16.5 lakh crore during the FY 2021-22, reporting an increase of 135 per cent.
Singh said that wheat worth Rs 33,000 crore was procured during 2013-14, which increased to Rs 62,000 crore during the 2019-2020 fiscal, with a growth of 87 per cent. Similarly, paddy worth Rs 63,298 crore was procured between 2013-14 which went up to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2019-2020, he added.
Singh said that 106 lakh farmers in the country have benefited through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) of Rs 6,000 each.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU