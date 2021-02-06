PM Narendra Modi hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights

Prime Minister on



Saturday hailed the country's judiciary, saying that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights, upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations when interests need to be prioritised.

He also said that the Supreme Court has conducted the highest number of hearings via video-conferencing in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi was speaking after virtually releasing a commemorative postage stamp on the completion of 60 years of the Gujarat High Court.

"Every countryman can say that our judiciary has worked with firmness to uphold our Constitution. Our judiciary has strengthened the Constitution by its positive interpretation," Modi said.

"The Supreme Court has conducted the highest number of hearings through video-conferencing in the world during the pandemic," he added.

Judiciary has performed its duty well in terms of safeguarding the rights of the people, upholding personal liberty and whenever such situations have arisen in which interests need to be prioritised, the PM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)