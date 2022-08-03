Centre conducts root cause analysis of public grievances at select depts

The has conducted a root cause analysis of the received by select government departments to understand the reasons behind such complaints.

As many as 6,52,088 were raised from January to July 25 this year on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) - a portal that allows citizens to register complaints -- of which 6,16,979 were disposed of, according to a report by the Department of Administrative Reforms and (DARPG).

The report mentions the root cause analysis of public grievances raised against seven government departments/ministries -- Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax), Home Ministry, Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Department of Financial Services (Insurance division), Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of External Affairs.

"Root cause analysis of grievances received by select ministries/departments has been conducted to understand and highlight the major categories under which the grievances are recorded," it said.

As many as 31,617 public grievances were raised against CBDT (Income Tax) during the period, of which 27,974 were disposed of, the report said.

Majority of these grievances were on direct taxes, PAN related and technical issues with the department's website.

Issues around refund such as long delays, incorrect amount credited and IT returns filed not processed for months and mis-matches in TDS resulting in incorrect demand generation are some of the major areas of public grievances, said the CPGRAMS monthly report for July.

Grievances were also being raised by citizens on delay/mistakes in issuance of PAN and on difficulty in linking PAN with Aadhaar, it mentioned.

The report said a total of 24,167 grievances were registered against the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) between January and July 25, 2022, of which 23,997 were disposed of.

A majority of them were on general matters and on police-related issues like slow investigation in critical cases (rape, dowry, among others), lack of responsiveness towards lodged complaints and issues plaguing the forces such as corruption, it said.

Most of the public grievances filed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs were related to illegal encroachment on properties and areas by unauthorised people, requests for rent control being charged by home owners in urban areas, property dealers/builders taking payments and not completing the project and delay in projects and possession of property despite completion of construction.

It got 18,597 complaints, of which 18,021 were redressed, during the period.

People also raised grievances on non-approval of loans/long delays in home loan approval under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Urban) and on requests to re-assess the home loan regulations, the report said.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, against whom 15,873 grievances were raised, got complaints related to involvement of middlemen and localised markets resulting in low crop prices for farmers, cartels formed by commission agents to bring the prices down, requests for a minimum support price by farmers for selling the crops and corruption/harassment by officials in NABARD, NAFED, etc, it mentioned.

Issues with LIC (payment not received, officials creating issues, wrong calculation, premium issues, etc) and non-receipt of insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, were the major categories under which grievances were raised against the Department of Financial Services (Insurance division), according to the report.

The Department of School Education and Literacy received 11,184 grievances (10,932 were disposed of), majority of them on transfer issues with teachers (unwanted transfers, delays in applied transfer causing difficulties in managing their families) and difficulties in getting admission in KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) among others.

"Inefficiencies/long delay in passport process" and "difficulties faced by Indian expat" are the major categories under which most of the 10,105 public grievances received during January and July 25, 2022, were raised against the Ministry of External Affairs.

