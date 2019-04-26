Modi in Varanasi, Patanjali-Ruchi case, PNB scam & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Modi's nomination from Varanasi to new flight launches by and SpiceJet, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.



1. SC to hear plea against on April 26

The Supreme Court will hear plea of producers challenging the EC's ban on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The Election Commission had on Monday submitted its detailed report to the apex court on A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the EC's report on Modi's biopic and asked the poll panel to supply a copy of the report to the producer of the movie. Read on...

2. Ruchi Soya case: Lenders to meet on Friday to consider Patanjali's offer

Lenders of debt-ridden Ruchi Soya will meet today to consider the revised bid of Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to acquire Madhya Pradesh-based edible oil firm, according to sources.

Patanjali had last month increased its bid value by around Rs 200 crore to Rs 4,350 crore for bankruptcy-bound Ruchi Soya. Adani Wilmar, which emerged as the highest bidder in August last year after a long drawn battle with Patanjali, had withdrawn from the race citing delay in completion of the insolvency process. Read on...

3. to launch 28 new flights from today

Budget passenger carrier will operate 28 additional flights from today. "This summer, effective 26th April 2019, passengers can 'Go-for-more' with enhanced connectivity amongst 12 destinations, namely, Mumbai (8 flights), Delhi (7), Nagpur (3), Ahmedabad (2), Goa (1), Chandigarh (1), Ranchi (1), Jaipur (1), Lucknow (1), Patna (1), Pune (1) and Kochi (1)," the airline said in a statement.

"These 28 additional flights cover the length and breadth of the country and thus it will immediately alleviate the shortage of flights and inconvenience caused to passengers due to the Jet Airway's flight cancellations." Read on...

4. Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination on Friday. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. Read on...

5. to start 28 daily flights from today on domestic routes

will launch 28 new flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network from today.

"Of these, 14 will connect Mumbai; eight will connect Delhi while the rest will connect the two metros. All the new flights are effective April 26," said the airline in a statement.

The development comes after the temprory suspension of Jet Airway's operations which has created capacity crunch in the domestic sector. Read on...

6. Jaypee lenders to meet on April 26

Lenders of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech will meet on April 26 and 30 to discuss revised bids submitted by state-owned NBCC and Suraksha Realty to acquire the realty firm and complete over 20,000 delayed apartments in Noida.

NBCC and Suraksha group, which are in the race to acquire the Jaypee Group firm, were asked by the lenders to sweeten their offers and both the potential buyers have submitted their revised offers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Read on...



7. Modi, Rahul to address rallies in Maharashtra

With just three days to go for the campaigning to end for the fourth and final phase of the in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Maharashtra on Friday.

While Modi will address a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai Friday evening, Gandhi will speak in Sinnar in Nashik district around the same time.

In Maharashtra, the Congress president has so far addressed rallies in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Nanded and held an interactive session with students in Pune. Read on...

8. Hero Moto, YES Bank Q4 earnings today

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp is scheduled to announce results todady. YES Bank will also announce its earnings report.

9. Nirav Modi to appear for remand hearing via videolink from jail on Friday

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, undergoing extradition proceedings in the UK, is set to appear before a London court for a remand hearing on Friday.

The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest last month, is set to be produced before a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from the jail.

The hearing follows his bail being rejected by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot on March 29 on the grounds that there was a "substantial risk he would fail to surrender". Read on...