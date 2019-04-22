Modi biopic: EC submits detailed report in SC; next hearing on April 26

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission on Monday submitted its detailed report to the Supreme Court on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the EC's report on Modi's biopic and asked the poll panel to supply a copy of the report to the producer of the movie.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, has now fixed the plea of producers challenging the EC's ban on the movie for hearing on Friday 26.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 12:00 IST

