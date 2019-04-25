PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi; to file nomination tomorrow

is holding a roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, ahead of filing his nomination on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda, UP and chiefs, and Manoj Tiwari, are among the senior leaders who are accompanying the at the event.

PM began the roadshow after paying his tributes at Pt Madan Mohan Malviya's statue outside The rally, stretching over 6km, will pass through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city and end at the famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Before embarking on the roadshow, PM said that his scheduled programmes in "beloved Kashi" would give him an opportunity to interact with his "sisters and brothers" of the town.

"After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi. There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev!" Modi tweeted.

People have been thronging the temple town long before the event started to welcome the

A Modi supporter at the rally said, "We are very eager to welcome Modi ji. He will get a grand welcome here. has never got such a Prime Minister before, nor will it get a PM like Modi in future. For a bright future of the country, it is important that he comes back to power once again."

BJP's pitch to make security a top poll agenda appeared to have several takers at the rally, with many endorsing the party's views on the matter.

"Before 2014 we had a prime minister who only 'condemned' (the terrorist activities), now we have a Prime Minister who bombs Pakistan," said another supporter.

Some women standing alongside the road reiterated similar sentiments.Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Ganga Aarti on the banks of the holy river. After that, he will interact with select intellectuals at

PM is expected to file his nomination tomorrow. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion.

