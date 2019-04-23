SpiceJet to launch 28 new flights connecting Mumbai, Delhi

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch 28 new flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network from April 26.
"Of these, 14 will connect Mumbai; eight will connect Delhi while the rest will connect the two metros. All the new flights are effective April 26," said the airline in a statement.
In addition, SpiceJet has further announced a slew of new non-stop international flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from the Mumbai effective May-end.
The development comes after the temprory suspension of Jet Airway's operations which has created capacity crunch in the domestic sector.
--IANS
