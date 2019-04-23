SpiceJet to launch 28 new flights connecting Mumbai, Delhi

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch 28 new flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network from April 26.

"Of these, 14 will connect Mumbai; eight will connect Delhi while the rest will connect the two metros. All the new flights are effective April 26," said the airline in a statement.

In addition, SpiceJet has further announced a slew of new non-stop international flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from the Mumbai effective May-end.

The development comes after the temprory suspension of Jet Airway's operations which has created capacity crunch in the domestic sector.

Tue, April 23 2019.

