Modi likely to address virtual session of World Economic Forum on Jan 28

-
ALSO READ
Recovery faster than expected, economic indicators encouraging: PM Modi
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers
President, PM to address Governors' Conference on National Education Policy
World lauded Modi govt for saving Indian lives by imposing lockdown: Nadda
NEP will play key role in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 28th, via video conference.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the forum.
The WEF 2021 will be held virtually from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland, on the theme "The Great Reset" representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.
The meeting will be organised in a "twin" format, being both in-person and virtual, connecting key global governmental and business leaders in Davos with a global multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a forward-oriented dialogue driven by the younger generation.
In addition, the Forum has scheduled an extraordinary meeting this year in Singapore, that will take place between May 13 and 16, according to the organisation.
This decision has been taken factoring in criteria concerning the evolution of the pandemic in Asia and Europe. In 2022, the Forum expects to be able to convene again face to face in Davos.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU