Business Standard

Moderate fog engulfs Delhi, 18 trains delayed due to low visibility

As moderate fog engulfed the national capital on January 24, residents woke up to another chilly morning.

ANI  |  General News 

Cold and foggy weather will remain in the national capital, According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi will hover around 4 degree Celsius in the coming week.

[{5f6e1d3a-7c89-489d-9640-c9b6dd14a9db:intradmin/imd.png}]

A total of 18 trains have been delayed due to low visibility conditions and other operational reasons.

Meanwhile, Delhi's overall air quality stands in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 24 2021. 09:19 IST

