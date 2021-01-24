Farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai to join 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'

-
Nashik farmers affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha and various other farmer organisations started their march towards Mumbai on Sunday.
Farmers will gather in Mumbai and then march towards Delhi so as to support the ongoing two-month farmers' struggle in Delhi on Republic Day.
Around 15,000 farmers had already started their statewide vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai on Saturday. The march, which began from the Golf Club Maidan with hundreds of tempos and other vehicles, was halted in the night at Ghatandevi near Igatpuri.
It has been resumed and the farmers started their march towards Kasara Ghat so as to reach Mumbai.
"The three black laws brought by BJP government are anti-farmers. Our voices should reach from Maharashtra to Mumbai. We will march to Mumbai and then reach Delhi on January 26. Farmers from at least 23 districts like Thane, Nashik, Palghar, and Ahmednagar have joined our march," said a participant at the march in Nashik.
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governors of states.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
