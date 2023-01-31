JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on Feb 6, to participate in programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll bound Karnataka on February 6 for a one-day visit to inaugurate 'India Energy Week' programme. He will also participate in other programmes before leaving

Topics
Narendra Modi | Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll bound Karnataka on February 6 for a one-day visit to inaugurate 'India Energy Week' programme. He will also participate in other programmes before leaving for New Delhi.

PM Modi will arrive in Bengaluru at 10.55 a.m. on February 6 and inaugurate India Energy Week at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

After this, he will reach Gubbi town in Tumakuru district in a chopper. He will also participate in foundation laying ceremonies of various Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

Ruling BJP in the state has been inviting central leaders to the state as polls are scheduled to take place in less than three months. Minister for Health Dr K. Sudhakar has stated that PM Modi will arrive to inaugurate the newly built medical college in the district.

Minister Sudhakar has stated that lakhs of people are gathering for the programme to have a glimpse of PM Modi and all arrangements are being made.

Recently, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah visited the state, participated in a road show, and addressed a public rally. Amit Shah has visited Mandya in south part of the state and Belagavi and Yadgir districts in the north.

The ruling BJP has announced that it will seek vote in the name of PM Modi in the upcoming assembly elections.--IANS

mka/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:10 IST

