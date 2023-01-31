JUST IN
Govt asks TV channels to provide monthly details of public service content
Business Standard

Lumpy skin disease: North Goa extends ban on cattle transportation

The North Goa district has extended the ban on the transportation of milch animals, except buffaloes, from other states by another two months to check the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle

Topics
Goa | Cattle | skin disease

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

North Goa extends ban on cattle transportation: Lumpy skin disease
North Goa extends ban on cattle transportation: Lumpy skin disease. Photo: Shutterstock

The North Goa district administration has extended the ban on the transportation of milch animals, except buffaloes, from other states by another two months to check the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, as per an official order.

The order issued by the North Goa district magistrate on January 21 and published in the government gazette on Monday said the ban on the transportation of cattle from other states has been extended for a period of 60 days.

The ban imposed earlier expired on January 21, 2023, necessitating the administration to extend it.

The order said the ban has been extended following information from the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services that the lumpy skin disease condition is still prevalent in cattle in the neighbouring states.

Hence, in an effort to keep the disease from spreading, it has been requested to extend the ban on the transportation of milch animals, except buffaloes, from other states to Goa, the order said.

The relaxation in the order should be restricted only for the transportation of healthy buffaloes, it said.

The rejected buffaloes, if any, shall be directly lifted and transported back to the original place from where they were procured, the order said.

Any person contravening the order shall be punishable under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 09:40 IST

