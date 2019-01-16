Modi visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Inauguration of Kollam bypass in pics

PM Modi inaugurates the 13 km-long two-lane Kollam bypass
The much-awaited Kollam bypass is on National Highway-66
The project cost Rs 352 crore, will cut travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts
PM Modi offers prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram
He was accompanied by Kerala Governor Palanisamy Sathasivam for his holy visit
Modi inaugurates Swadeshi Darshan Scheme at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
PM being greeted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
