Modi visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Inauguration of Kollam bypass in pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his brief trip to Kerala on Tuesday after praying at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi inaugurates the 13 km-long two-lane Kollam bypass

1 / 7
 

 



The much-awaited Kollam bypass is on National Highway-66

2 / 7
 

 



The project cost Rs 352 crore, will cut travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts

3 / 7
 

 



PM Modi offers prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

4 / 7
 

 



He was accompanied by Kerala Governor Palanisamy Sathasivam for his holy visit

5 / 7
 

 



Modi inaugurates Swadeshi Darshan Scheme at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

6 / 7
 

 



PM being greeted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

7 / 7
 

 


First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 12:40 IST

