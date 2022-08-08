JUST IN
Money laundering case: ED to produce Raut before special court in Mumbai
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
CM Yogi to launch 'Radio Jaighosh' to mark Kakori Train Action anniversary
Latest news LIVE: India logs 16,167 Covid cases, 41 deaths in 24 hrs
Will look into CWG medallist's 'didn't receive help' allegation: Delhi govt
CWG: Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold in women's cricket
Over 150,000 flights kicked off under Centre's UDAN Scheme: Scindia
Top Headlines: Healthcare in PM's I-Day speech, SBI HR subsidiary, and more
MP will contribute $550 bn to make India $5-trn economy: CM Chouhan
States seek a raise in central taxes, call for extending GST compensation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
Data story: India logs 16,167 new Covid cases; death toll at 526,730
Business Standard

Money laundering case: ED to produce Raut before special court in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested in a money laundering case, before a special court in Mumbai

Topics
Shiv Sena | Sanjay Raut | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested in a money laundering case, before a special court in Mumbai on Monday.

The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made remarkable progress in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader.

The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of Rs 1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of Rs 1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed.

The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

The documents seized during the probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district by Raut involved substantial cash transactions, the ED had said.

As much as Rs 1.08 crore was found in the bank account of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, the probe agency had claimed.

The ED on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut for more than nine hours in connection with the case and recorded her statement.

Sanjay Raut, 60, is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him as "false".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Shiv Sena

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 09:55 IST

`
.