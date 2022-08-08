JUST IN
Will look into CWG medallist's 'didn't receive help' allegation: Delhi govt

CWG medallist Divya Kakran alleged she never received help from the Delhi government to which AAP dispensation said if she has ever applied for any of its sports schemes then it will be looked into

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Divya Kakran
Divya Kakran (Photo: Divya Kakran/ Twitter)

Commonwealth games bronze medallist wrestler Divya Kakran on Sunday alleged she never received help from the Delhi government following which the AAP dispensation said if she has ever applied for any of its sports schemes then it will be looked into.

Kakran won the bronze medal in women's 68-kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her for winning laurels for the country.

'I thank Delhi CM for congratulating me on my medal victory. I have a request that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and have also been training in wrestling here, but I have not received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help," Kakran tweeted tagging Kejriwal.

"I request you that I should also be honoured in a similar way as Delhi wrestlers who are honoured despite they also play from other states," Kakran said in another.

Responding to these remarks, the AAP government in a statement said," The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future."

"Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 07:54 IST

