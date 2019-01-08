Kumbh 2019: World's largest temporary city to have 250 Km roads, 22 bridges

The setting up of a new city in the huge area, has 250 km long roads and 22 pontoon bridges which will make it the largest temporary city of the world, informed government on Monday while sharing details of the Prayagraj Kumbh.

It also informed that for the first time, the area is being brightened up by installing over 40,000 LED lights there.

UNESCO has already included Kumbh in the list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity".

government expects that over 5000 NRIs will also visit the Kumbh apart from people of over 6 lakh villages of India along with the overseas devotees will participate.

It is also for the first time in the last 450 years that the devotees coming to the Kumbh will have an opportunity to pray at 'Akshay Vat' and 'Sarasvati Koop'.

"The Kumbh is organised at Triveni Sangam, but it is related to entire Prayagraj area. Keeping this in view, the state government has beautified all the places directly or indirectly linked to the Kumbh. For convenience of devotees and tourists visiting the Kumbh, the facility of reaching there by air, road and river has been made for the first time", read a statement issued by the state government.

The state government had earmarked an amount of Rs. 2800 crore for Kumbh Mela-2019 along with the various projects of stable development. Besides, works of stable development are being carried out at Kumbh and Prayagraj with a total amount of Rs. 4300 crore from other budget.

During 2013 Kumbh held in Prayagraj an amount of Rs. 1214 crore was spent.

Ambassadors of about 71 countries have already witnessed the preparations for this grand event. They have unfurled the flag of their countries on the bank of Triveni in area.

The state government also opined that the representatives of 192 countries will be visiting Kumbh in the month of February.

In order to boost security, the Area has been brought under the surveillance of Integrated Control and Command Centre and CCTV Cameras.

"Integrated Control and Command Centre of the smart city project has been dedicated to Prayagraj. The system will facilitate controlling and keeping safe the traffic movement and the crowd coming to Mela. There will be two Control and Command Centres under a scheme of about Rs. 247 crore in Prayagraj. Of these, one Control and Command Centre costing Rs. 116 crore has been completed and made functional", said the government.

Earlier on January 4, the has announced new flights to Prayagraj from Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

These flights will help facilitate the movement of passengers during the 2019.

The flights are scheduled to operate from January 13 to March 30.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela will commence from January 14 to March 3 at the Triveni Sangam - the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Thousands of devotees are expected to arrive in the city to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

