Monsoon may not retreat from Northwest India by September: IMD

According to the IMD, withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India takes place if there is cessation in rainfall activity over the area for five continuous days

Monsoon  | India Meteorological Department | IMD

BS Reporter 

waterlogging, delhi, traffic, rain, monsoon
FILE PIC: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no sign of decline till the end of September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The national Capital continued to get pounded by monsoon on Thursday. IMD data showed that till Thursday afternoon, the Capital received 1159.4 mm of rainfall, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever.

According to the IMD, withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India takes place if there is cessation in rainfall activity over the area for five continuous days.

First Published: Fri, September 17 2021. 00:57 IST

