Monsoon may not retreat from Northwest India by September: IMD

-
ALSO READ
IMD forecasts above-normal Sep rainfall; deficit unlikely to be wiped out
How world's ability to predict behaviour of monsoon has not improved at all
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Most parts of India likely to get normal rainfall as IMD ups 2021 forecast
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
-
The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no sign of decline till the end of September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
The national Capital continued to get pounded by monsoon on Thursday. IMD data showed that till Thursday afternoon, the Capital received 1159.4 mm of rainfall, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever.
According to the IMD, withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India takes place if there is cessation in rainfall activity over the area for five continuous days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU