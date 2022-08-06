JUST IN
US, Australia among six countries interested in Tejas, says govt
Monsoon Session: Bill to strengthen antitrust watchdog tabled in Lok Sabha

The CCI has in recent times ordered probes and passed orders over alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market

Monsoon session | CCI | Lok Sabha

Parliament
The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Compe­tition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced the Bill seeking substantive provisions to allow the CCI to address the needs of new-age markets.

The CCI has in recent times ordered probes and passed orders over alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market. The New Delhi Intern­ational Arbit­ration Centre (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the Lok Sabha.

