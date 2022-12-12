JUST IN
Centre says nearly 3,560 companies in India have Chinese directors
Messi, Modric carry Argentina, Croatia into Fifa World Cup semis
India, China troops clash along LAC in Tawang; minor injuries on both sides
Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport
ABRY benefitted over 60 lakh beneficiaries in pandemic: Labour minister
SC slams DMRC over non-payment of Rs 4,500 crore to Reliance Infra
G-20 panel to mull taking leaf from India's digital ecosystem: Amitabh Kant
Court grants 7-day interim bail to Umar Khalid for sister's wedding
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline for defamation through 'false statements'
CBI court reserves order on ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee's bail plea
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre says nearly 3,560 companies in India have Chinese directors
Business Standard

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat govt to pay Rs 10 lakh each to kin of dead

An additional compensation will be paid to the families of each of the dead in the Morbi bridge collapse incident in October, the state government said

Topics
Gujarat | Gujarat High Court

ANI  General News 

Morbi bridge
Photo: Twitter

An additional compensation will be paid to the families of each of the dead in the Morbi bridge collapse incident in October, the state government said in an affidavit filed before the High Court said on Monday.

The state government, in its affidavit, said a total compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the kin of each of the deceased and a grant of Rs 1 lakh each will be paid to the injured in the bridge collapse incident.

Morbi Nagar Palika and the state government submitted the affidavit before the high court.

A total of 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi, Gujarat.

The Gujarat High Court on November 7 took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi accident and issued notices to officials, including those of the Home department, seeking a report within a week.

"We expect strict action from the state government," the HC ordered.

Considering the seriousness of the Morbi incident, the Gujarat HC took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi Bride collapse incident was an 'enormous tragedy', as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 21:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU