Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat govt to pay Rs 10 lakh each to kin of dead

An additional compensation will be paid to the families of each of the dead in the Morbi bridge collapse incident in October, the state government said in an affidavit filed before the High Court said on Monday.

The state government, in its affidavit, said a total compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the kin of each of the deceased and a grant of Rs 1 lakh each will be paid to the injured in the bridge collapse incident.

Morbi Nagar Palika and the state government submitted the affidavit before the high court.

A total of 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi, .

The High Court on November 7 took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi accident and issued notices to officials, including those of the Home department, seeking a report within a week.

"We expect strict action from the state government," the HC ordered.

Considering the seriousness of the Morbi incident, the HC took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi Bride collapse incident was an 'enormous tragedy', as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)