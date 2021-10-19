More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal, landslide warning issued

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll rises to 14, 16 still missing
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
At least 30 people die as rain, landslides batter Mumbai: Report
Heavy-rain warning for Odisha; Met says low-pressure area to form in 24 hrs
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal, the two neighbouring states that have already been pounded by low pressure area-induced heavy showers over the past three days, throwing life out of gear in places.
According to the Met department, the states will have to brace for downpour over the next two days, despite the low-pressure system having moved to Bihar.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal for the next 48 hours.
Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers in northern Odisha are on the rise, the weatherman said.
The MeT Department has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in both coastal and interior regions of Odisha.
Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather condition with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail off the Odisha coast for the next 48 hours, it said.
The MeT office has issued a yellow warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Wednesday, and predicted thunderstorms in parts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal districts.
The weatherman asked the Naveen Patnaik government to be prepared to meet water-logging, landslides or localised flood-like situations in the districts for which the yellow warnings were issued.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Kumar Jena, in a letter to the district collectors, asked them to ensure round-the-clock operation of control rooms.
Talchher in Odisha received 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, followed by Boudh at 16 mm.
In West Bengal, the weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts.
It predicted thunderstorm with lightning along with widespread light to moderate rainfall in all districts of the state till Thursday morning.
Jhalong in Kalimpong district received maximum rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 200 mm, the Met said.
Other places in Bengal which received heavy rainfall during the period are Darjeeling at 170 mm, Pedong and Sukhiapokhri at 150 mm, Canning at 100 mm, Diamond Harbour at 90 mm and Purulia at 80 mm), the Met said.
The Met office has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
Kolkata received 37 mm rainfall in that time frame.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU