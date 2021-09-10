Heavy-rain warning for Odisha; Met says low-pressure area to form in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Haryana, Delhi
At 24% deficiency, rainfall recorded in August lowest in 19 years: IMD
IMD issues cyclonic storm warning, predicts heavy rainfall in South Konkan
-
Odisha may receive very heavy rainfall over the next few days as the meteorological department said on Friday that a low-pressure area would likely form in the next 24 hours.
A cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a release.
Under its influence, the low-pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, it said.
Widespread light to moderate rain, isolated heavy to very heavy downpour and extremely heavy falls at one or two places are likely on Sunday and Monday over the state, the Met office said.
It may help the agriculture activity, but may cause temporarily waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruption in urban areas in the districts of heavy-rainfall activity, it said.
Light to moderate rain has occurred at many places over the districts of south Odisha and at a few places in north Odisha over the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated.
It has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on Saturday.
The Met centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur on Sunday.
The department has suggested that the administration keep arrangements ready for drainage of excess water.
On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers are very likely to occur in Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Deogarh districts, it said, warning of possibility of some damage to kutcha roads.
Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast from Monday to next Tuesday. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period, the MeT said.
It advised those in deep sea area to return to the coast by Saturday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU