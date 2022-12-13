JUST IN
India-China clash: Congress seeks discussion on border issue in Parliament
Top Headlines: Ex-FTX CEO arrested, CPI inflation eases in Nov, and more
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates 10 district court digitisation hubs in Odisha
Latest news LIVE: Congress leader Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remarks
CM Yogi attends high-level meet on enhancing solar power generation in UP
5-yr-old girl becomes first confirmed Zika virus patient in Karnataka
All ministries, departments to scrap 15-year-old vehicles: FinMin
Smuggled gold seizures hit 3-year high; Kerala accounts for maximum cases
Messi, Modric carry Argentina, Croatia into Fifa World Cup semis
India, China troops clash along LAC in Tawang; minor injuries on both sides
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India can comfortably achieve '30X30' biodiversity target: COP15 delegate
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remarks
Business Standard

'More soldiers injured on China's side,' says BJP MP Gao on border clash

Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops

Topics
China | border dispute | Cross-border infiltration

ANI  General News 

LOC, indian army, india pakistan, border, lac, war, cease fire, ceasefire
Representative Image (File photo: PTI)

Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops.

Pointing to the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9 at the Tawang sector along the LAC, BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries."

Condemning the act of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) he said, "I want to say that these repeated incidents on the McMohan line spoil the relations between India and China. I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply," he added.

Earlier on Monday sources reported that on December 9 PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 09:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.