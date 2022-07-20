More than 1.3 million electric vehicles registered in country: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Tesla can benefit by manufacturing EVs in India: transport minister Gadkari
Over 1 mn EVs registered, 1,742 charging stations operational: Gadkari
RSS doesn't discriminate, Gadkari once told Ratan Tata at inauguration
History should not be used for fault-finding: Union Minister Gadkari
Tesla manufacturing in India would be a 'win-win' for Musk, India: Gadkari
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said more than 13 lakh electric vehicles are registered in the country.
This figure excludes the data of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep, the Road Transport and Highways minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Gadkari said under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Phase-II scheme, 2,877 public EV charging stations have been sanctioned in 68 cities and 1,576 EV charging stations across 9 expressways and 16 highways.
"The number of electric vehicles in the country is 13,34,385 (excluding data of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep, which is not available in VAHAN 4) as on 14-07-2022 and a total of 2,826 public charging stations are operational in the country, as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency," he said.
Gadkari said, according to the World Road Statistics (WRS) of the International Road Federation, Geneva, India recorded 1.5 lakh road accident fatalities in 2020, which was 26.37 per cent of total road accidents recorded in 207 countries.
Replying to a separate question, he said there are 27,25,87,170 registered vehicles in India, which is 13.24 per cent of total 2,05,81,09,486 vehicles registered in 207 countries.
Asked whether the ministry is receiving complaints that toll is being collected from various toll roads even after the expiry of period of agreement under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and recovery of capital cost in the country, Gadkari replied in the affirmative.
"Complaints have been received in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding collection of user fee from All India Motor Transport Congress and Kolhapur District Lorry Operators Association," he said.
To another question, the minister said as on June 30, 2022, BOT operators are collecting user fee at 214 fee plazas as per their concession agreement with the NHAI.
In the last 8 years, Gadkari said 21 tunnels of 36.14 km have been completed and 56 tunnels of 95.08 km are under implementation on national highways.
Replying to another question, the minister said there are 1,056 gents and 1,060 ladies toilets on national highways across the country.
Rajasthan has 112 gents and 113 ladies toilets on national highways, followed by Tamil Nadu ( 66 gents, 66 for ladies) and Madhya Pradesh (69 gents, 63 for ladies).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU