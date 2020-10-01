More than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in CRPF; recovery rate at 85%: DG

-
ALSO READ
Probe into Covid-19 outbreak in 31st CRPF battalion to complete soon
Covid-19: 76,768 security personnel tested positive, 401 died till Aug 21
CRPF official succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad; 11th death in the force
Covid-19 outbreak: CRPF commando chained by cops for not wearing mask
With 421 new cases, total Covid-19 tally in central police forces cross 10k
-
There have been over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in the CRPF with an estimated recovery rate of 85 per cent, the chief of the country's largest paramilitary force, A P Maheshwari, said on Friday.
He said the force is undertaking various measures to ensure that its troops remain fit and have high immunity levels to combat diseases such as COVID-19.
"We have had over 10,000 coronavirus cases in our force, but most people have recovered. The recovery rate is about 80-85 per cent.
"Conducting a running event like this during the times of COVID-19 is to underline the fact that we need to boost our immunity and enhance physical capability to combat diseases like the coronavirus while following medical protocols such as wearing face masks and ensuring physical distancing," the CRPF director general told reporters at the closing event of the "Fit India Freedom Run" at Vijay Chowk in the national capital.
CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran said the force personnel deployed across the country have collectively walked and run about 1.5 crore kms as part of the fitness initiative that was launched on August 15.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, sportspersons including the first Arjuna award recipient of the country G S Randhawa, Olympian Sushil Kumar, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi and others took part in a run from Vijay Chowk to India Gate in central Delhi to mark the occasion.
The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, is the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations in the country and counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley.
According to latest data, 58 personnel of the force have succumbed to the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU