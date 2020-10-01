Odisha reports 3,615 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally stands at 222,734

-
ALSO READ
Odisha reports 3,543 fresh Covid-19 cases, seven additional deaths
Odisha sees record one-day spike of 4,330 Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 700
Odisha Covid tally rises to 75,537 with 2,819 new cases, death toll at 399
Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 3,219 Covid cases, 11 more deaths
Odisha reports 4,189 new Covid cases, infection count rises to 188,311
-
Odisha on Thursday registered
its highest single-day spike of 17 COVID-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 859, while 3,615 new cases pushed the state's tally to 2, 22,734, a health department official said.
Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered four deaths. Two patients each succumbed to the infection in Cuttack and Nayagarh districts, and one each in Angul, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri and Rayagada.
"Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.
Ganjam district alone has accounted for 220 of the 859 deaths in the coastal state.
Of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from various quarantine centres in Odisha, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.
Khurda recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 671, followed by Cuttack at 371 and Angul at 188.
Odisha currently has 36,122 active cases, while 1,85,700 people have recovered so far.
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the health department.
Over 33 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 49,645 on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU