Covid-19: Active cases remain below 1 million for 10th successive day

For the tenthsuccessive day, active cases of infection in India were below 10 lakh whilethe country's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries continued, the Union said on Thursday.

With85,376 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India'stotal recoveries surged to52,73,201 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to83.53 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

"The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days," the ministry underlined.

It said that 77 per centof the total recovered cases were in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Telangana.

Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

There are9,40,705active cases of infection in the country which comprises 14.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The ministry said 76 per centof the active cases are in 10 states and UTs ---Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.

India reported 9.4 lakh active cases earlier onSeptember 11.

"India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases of COVID-19 below the 10 lakh mark. Forthe 10th successive day, the active cases are less than 1 million (10 lakhs), " the ministry said.

A total of 86,821 new confirmed cases have been reported in a span od 24 hours in the country.Seventy-six per centof the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000, the ministry said.

Also, 82 per cent of the 1,181 new deaths registered in a span of 24 hoursare reported from 10 states and UTs with40 per cent of them being from Maharashtra with 481 deaths followed by Karnataka with 87 deaths.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to63,12,584 with86,821 infections being reported in a day, while thedeath toll due to COVID-19climbed to98,678with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)