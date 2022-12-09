JUST IN
Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

More than 50 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9

More than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of voting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha

Topics
Lok Sabha | Parliament winter session | Bills

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

More than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of voting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 was introduced by BSP member Danish Ali.

The other bills were related to shutdown of internet, loan waiver and prevention of mob lynching.

DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian introduced a bill to provide for setting up of an effective system to prevent internet shutdown and procedural safeguards to bring greater transparency and accountability for the shutdown.

Congress member Dean Kuriakose introduced a bill for setting up of a board for the identification of loans to be waived as a one-time measure in national interest within the country.

E T Mohammed Basheer of the IUML introduced a bill to prevent mob lynching and provide adequate punishment for persons committing mob lynching with a view to instill a sense of fear among the persons who involve in such actions.

The bill also seeks to rehabilitate victims of lynching and their families.

In a statement to the media, Danish Ali said that the traditional voting system accomplishes the goal of free and fair elections.

"EVMs are prone to errors and several countries in the world have stopped using EVMs as doubts have been raised about its veracity. EVMs should be replaced with traditional ballot papers in our country also," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan introduced a bill to control the growth of population in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 20:55 IST

