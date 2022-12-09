MIAL announces setting up of 6 fast EV charging stations at Mumbai airport

Mumbai International Airport said on Friday it has set up six fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the facility as part of its plan to become carbon neutral.

These public charging stations, installed at Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 will cater to both the passengers as well as the guests visiting the CSMIA, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement.

It also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Ltd (CSMIA) has commissioned these charging facilities at the multi-level car parking at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 as well as on the airside.

For privately owned EVs, commuters using the charging facility in the two parking areas would be billed only for charging sessions, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)