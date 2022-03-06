MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend India Global Forum event on Mar 7-8

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, will be attending the India Global Forum (IGF) event at Bengaluru on March 7-8, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Minister is slated to meet and interact with the founders and CEOs of 30 unicorns during the event.

The IGF Bengaluru shall also see participation of Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi as well as prominent CEOs and leaders from the industry, the release added.

India is in midst of a major transformation, and expansion of its economy, Chandrasekhar said in a statement, adding that Digital and tech opportunities are leading the transformation and India's 'Techade'.

The India Global Forum, Bengaluru will provide a platform to dive deep into this Techade of - The New India Inc, he said.

The Minister will be attending the Forum and speaking on the sessions titled - The New India Inc on March 7, a roundtable conference with Unicorns, Global supply chain boardroom, and concluding session on March 8.

The much-anticipated session with unicorns will see 30 CEOs and founders engage in a discussion with the Minister.

Over the last 6 months, the Minister has been actively meeting and interacting with the startups across the country and providing them full support from the government, the release said.

This is the first ever edition of IGF at Bengaluru.

The agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders, IGF, offers a selection of platforms that corporates and policymakers can leverage to interact with stakeholders in their sectors and geographies of strategic importance.

