JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Why did it take 5 yrs for BJP to realise Pawar's experience, asks Shiv sena
Business Standard

Most popular travel destinations of 2019: Delhi enters top 10 club

The Top 100 City Destinations report from global market research company Euromonitor International shows Asian destinations dominating the list, with over 40 entries

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
1 / 10
Kuala Lumpur City Centre

International arrivals: 14.1 million 

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey
2 / 10
Istiklal Street in Istanbul

International arrivals: 14.7 million 

New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India
3 / 10
Connaught Place

New York City falls out of the top 10, and Delhi joins the ranks for the first time with international arrivals: 15.2 million.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
4 / 10
The Jumeirah neighbourhood of Dubai

International arrivals: 16.3 million

Paris, France

Paris, France
5 / 10
The Eiffel Tower on the horizon

International arrivals: 19.1 million

London, England

London, England
6 / 10
London West End

International arrivals: 19.6 million 

Singapore

Singapore
7 / 10
Merlion Park

International arrivals: 19.8 million

Macau, China

Macau, China
8 / 10
Casinos on the Macau skyline

International arrivals: 20.6 million

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
9 / 10
A street in Bangkok lined with eateries

International arrivals: 25.8 million

Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong, China
10 / 10
Hong Kong Central

Hong Kong is likely to hold on to its status as the world’s most popular city with 26.7 million international visitors in 2019, despite months of political unrest that led to a sharp drop in tourist numbers.
 


First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 12:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU