Most popular travel destinations of 2019: Delhi enters top 10 club

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International arrivals: 14.1 million
Istanbul, Turkey
International arrivals: 14.7 million
New Delhi, India
New York City falls out of the top 10, and Delhi joins the ranks for the first time with international arrivals: 15.2 million.
Dubai, UAE
International arrivals: 16.3 million
Paris, France
International arrivals: 19.1 million
London, England
International arrivals: 19.6 million
Singapore
International arrivals: 19.8 million
Macau, China
International arrivals: 20.6 million
Bangkok, Thailand
International arrivals: 25.8 million
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong is likely to hold on to its status as the world’s most popular city with 26.7 million international visitors in 2019, despite months of political unrest that led to a sharp drop in tourist numbers.
