Business Standard

MP CM Shivraj Singh cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag

Topics
Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag, official sources said.

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport here and was waiting in the VIP area to board the plane before being told the snag could not be rectified in time, they informed.

The chief minister, who was going to Hyderabad to take part in the 'Samrat Vikramadiyta Utsav', will now address the event in online mode, these sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:20 IST

