MP govt to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

-
ALSO READ
BJP pushes MBBS in Hindi; Madhya Pradesh Congress questions timing of move
MP Congress spokesperson joins BJP, accuses Kamal Nath of 1984 riots
Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal
15 dead in Rewa after bus collides with truck; Chauhan apprises Adityanath
Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a function here on Thursday, where he asked why there were two personal laws in one country, and also alleged that some men marry women from tribal communities with the motive of usurping their land.
"Time has come for the implementation of the Common (Uniform) Civil Code in India," Chouhan said.
"Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee," he said.
Some other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, have made similar announcements in the recent months.
The function was organised to create awareness about the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act which came into effect in the state last month.
Some "notorious men" marry tribal women to usurp their property and such men will be prosecuted under PESA, Chouhan added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 10:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU