JUST IN
Adityanath first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos
Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested in Delhi
Odisha signs MoU with BSE, NSE to promote MSMEs to access capital markets
BJP uses central agencies to weaken opposition parties: Telangana Minister
Top Headlines: One licence for insurance biz, amendment in IBC, and more
We don't need to be told what to do on democracy: India's envoy at UN
World AIDS Day: MoS Health calls for increasing social inclusivity
Larsen & Toubro closes $107 million sustainability-linked loan with SMBC
Supreme Court constitutes all-women Bench to hear transfer petitions
Railways ferries 124-mt freight in Nov, clocks 5% rise since last year
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Adityanath first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos
Business Standard

MP govt to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

"Time has come for the implementation of the Common (Uniform) Civil Code in India," Chouhan said

Topics
Uniform Civil Code | Madhya Pradesh | Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Press Trust of India  |  Barwani (MP) 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a function here on Thursday, where he asked why there were two personal laws in one country, and also alleged that some men marry women from tribal communities with the motive of usurping their land.

"Time has come for the implementation of the Common (Uniform) Civil Code in India," Chouhan said.

"Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee," he said.

Some other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, have made similar announcements in the recent months.

The function was organised to create awareness about the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act which came into effect in the state last month.

Some "notorious men" marry tribal women to usurp their property and such men will be prosecuted under PESA, Chouhan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on uniform civil code

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 10:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.