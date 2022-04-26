MP govt to give Rs 900 per month to farmers rearing indigenous cows

The government has said it will give Rs 900 per month to farmers rearing indigneous cows.

Chief Minister made the announcement on Monday while virtually addressing a workshop on agriculture.

The CM also announced the constitution of the Natural Agriculture Development Board to promote natural farming.

Desi (indigenous) cows are essential for natural farming, farmers should rear at least one desi . We have decided to provide Rs 900 per month to such farmers. So, a farmer will get a total of Rs 10,800 in a year for a desi cow, Chouhan said in his address during this workshop.

He also informed that the MP government is going to start special activities to promote natural farming in 100 villages each across 52 districts of the state.

With the current Kharif crop season, natural farming activities will start in 5,200 villages of the state. We are looking for such farmers. So far, 1.65 lakh farmers in the state have shown interest in natural farming. Workshops will also be organised in the state to create an atmosphere for natural farming, he said.

The CM further said five full-time workers will be appointed in each block to promote natural farming and they will be paid an honorarium.

Natural farming will be promoted in agricultural fields on both the banks of the Narmada river, Chouhan said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also addressed the workshop, a public relations department official said.

