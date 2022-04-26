MP govt to give Rs 900 per month to farmers rearing indigenous cows

-
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes longest serving BJP Chief Minister
MP court issues notices to CM Chouhan, 2 others in defamation case
Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja
Cows, their dung, urine can help strengthen economy: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending 3 capitals for the state
-
The Madhya Pradesh government has said it will give Rs 900 per month to farmers rearing indigneous cows.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement on Monday while virtually addressing a Niti Ayog workshop on agriculture.
The CM also announced the constitution of the Madhya Pradesh Natural Agriculture Development Board to promote natural farming.
Desi (indigenous) cows are essential for natural farming, farmers should rear at least one desi cow. We have decided to provide Rs 900 per month to such farmers. So, a farmer will get a total of Rs 10,800 in a year for a desi cow, Chouhan said in his address during this workshop.
He also informed that the MP government is going to start special activities to promote natural farming in 100 villages each across 52 districts of the state.
With the current Kharif crop season, natural farming activities will start in 5,200 villages of the state. We are looking for such farmers. So far, 1.65 lakh farmers in the state have shown interest in natural farming. Workshops will also be organised in the state to create an atmosphere for natural farming, he said.
The CM further said five full-time workers will be appointed in each block to promote natural farming and they will be paid an honorarium.
Natural farming will be promoted in agricultural fields on both the banks of the Narmada river, Chouhan said.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also addressed the workshop, a public relations department official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU