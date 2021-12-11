Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja

-
ALSO READ
Andhra CM assures relief, shelter to people affected due to flood in Kadapa
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending 3 capitals for the state
NITI Aayog VC meets Andhra CM, praises 'remarkable schemes' of state govt
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash.
Official communication from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office stated that Teja was serving as a personal security officer (PSO) to the CDS General Bipin Rawat.
13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.
Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington.
Karnataka | Mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8, reach the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru; IAF military officials pay tribute pic.twitter.com/7XriHFyUtm— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU