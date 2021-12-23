MP has administered 100 mn Covid vaccine doses so far: CM Chouhan

-
ALSO READ
Cows, their dung, urine can help strengthen economy: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Tata Power arm TP Saurya gets LoA for 330 MW solar project in MP
Consider the evidence: Moment of relief for Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Did not sleep for seven nights during oxygen crisis: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Let's have a race: Kamal Nath challenges MP CM Chouhan to test fitness
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses.
Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh has administrated 10 crore COVID vaccine doses (first & second) as of Wednesday, which is historic."
The Chief Minister further informed that over 94 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine while more than 87 per cent have been jabbed with the second dose as well.
"Over 94 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose and more than 87 per cent the second dose," he said.
More than 138 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU