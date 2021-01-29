MP police file FIR against Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists over tweets

police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MP and six over their 'misleading' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The FIR was registered in Bhopal after a complaint lodged by one Sanjay Raghuwanshi late on Thursday night, Misrod Police Inspector Niranjan Sharma said.

The named in the FIR are Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath. An unidentified person has also been named in the FIR, he said.

The case against them was registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 a (1) b (any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups and which disturb or are likely to disturb public tranquility) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), Sharma said.

"The complainant accused these people of posting false and misleading tweets from their accounts during the farmers' protest on January 26 in the capital," he said.

Sharma said the complainant alleged that their action led to a "big threat to security" and caused danger to the lives of many people in Delhi and elsewhere.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally called by farmers unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.