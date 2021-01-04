Dissenting voices emerge within BJP over Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion

The voices of discontent in the BJP have become louder after two ministers were sworn-in during the cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Ajay Vishnoi, a former minister and BJP MLA from Jabalpur, took a dig at the government for neglecting the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions and said "these two regions cannot fly high but only flutter". The Congress also took potshots at the ruling BJP.

The third expansion of the state cabinet took place on Sunday and two BJP MLAs -- Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat -- were sworn in as cabinet ministers. There were many other contenders in the fray touted to get a cabinet berth but were not inducted.

Regarding the cabinet expansion, former minister Vishnoi tweeted, "Mahakaushal can no longer fly high, it can only flutter! The cabinet expansion in has taken place . Every other second BJP MLA from Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal and the Malwa regions has become a minister. Every third BJP MLA from Sagar and Shahdol division is a minister today."

Pointing out the neglect of the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions, Vishnoi tweeted, "One of the 13 BJP MLAs of Mahakaushal and one of the 18 BJP MLAs in Rewa division have had the privilege of becoming a state minister. The Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions could only 'flap their wings but cannot fly high'. These two regions will have to remain happy now, have to keep on flattering. Congratulations... "

Following Vishnoi's tweets, former Congress minister P. C. Sharma retweeted saying, "It is necessary to stand up for one's principles. To be alive, it is necessary to look alive. Who should explain the new age's self-reliance, where to go and where to duck."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the fourth time when the BJP returned to power in March last year. There was the first cabinet expansion in April 2020 when five ministers were sworn in, followed by the second expansion in July 2020 when 28 ministers were sworn in.

In the recent assembly by-elections, three ministers were defeated and were forced to quit while the BJP's Tulsi Ram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput remained as ministers without being MLAs for the last six months but later had to resign from their posts. Now, by swearing-in both of them as ministers, Shivraj has done a third expansion of his cabinet.

