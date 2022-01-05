MP records 308 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally tops 1,000

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 7,94,769 on Tuesday with detection of 308 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,534, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,83,206 after 51 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,029, he said.

With 58,044 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,39,31,760, the official added. A government release said 10,38,22,630 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible people so far in the state, including 2,80,999 shots on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,94,769, new cases 308, death toll 10,534, recoveries 7,83,206, active cases 1,029, total tests 2,39,31,760.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)