Covid-19: Telangana High Court suspends physical hearing of cases

-
ALSO READ
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Telangana records 494 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in a day
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
CJI N V Ramana to administer oath of office to 9 new SC judges on Tuesday
-
: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday said it is suspending physical hearing of cases owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Considering the fact of spike in the cases of COVID-19 and other variants in the State of Telangana and also looking at the issues relating to health and safety of the Stake Holders, the High Court has decided to suspend the physical hearing of cases by the Hon'ble Division Benches and Single Benches in the High Court with immediate effect until further orders, the High Court said in a notification.
However, the judges will have discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually, it further said.
The Registrar (Judicial-I) shall take instructions from the judges as to the mode of their sitting for notifying the same in advance.
During the course of physical hearing, advocates and parties-in person should adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing among other norms, the notification said.
Telangana has over 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU