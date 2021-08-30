MP reports 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 75

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
MP CM urges Gadkari to approve road projects worth Rs 1,858 cr
Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of state
Monsoon advances in MP; IMD issues orange alert in 11 districts
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,165 on Monday with the addition of 10 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, he added. The recovery count stands at 7,81,574, leaving the state with 75 active cases, he said. With 68,267 swab samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,65,28,886, the official added. An official release said 4,55,59,587 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, including 29,285 on Monday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,165, new cases 10, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,574, active cases 75, number of tests so far 1,65,28,886.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU