MP reports 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 75

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 7,92,165 on Monday with the addition of 10 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, he added. The recovery count stands at 7,81,574, leaving the state with 75 active cases, he said. With 68,267 swab samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,65,28,886, the official added. An official release said 4,55,59,587 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, including 29,285 on Monday. figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,165, new cases 10, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,574, active cases 75, number of tests so far 1,65,28,886.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)